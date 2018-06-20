Vote 2018: President Trump Heads to SC , McMaster and Warren Debate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In this Vote 2018 Update- SC Governor Henry McMaster announced President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be coming to South Carolina ahead of next Tuesday’s runoff election.McMaster’s campaign says President Trump will be in town Monday and Vice President Pence will be in the Palmetto State Saturday.

Governor Henry McMaster and businessman John Warren are preparing to face off in a debate Wednesday night.

The debate will be held in Newberry at the Opera House at 7 p-m.

It will be hosted by the Post & Courier and SC ETV.