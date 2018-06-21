Body identified as man reported missing

Richland County, SC (WOLO) —Deputies say a good samaritan just trying to help out ended up dead and the Sheriff blames drugs.

The body of 64 year old Lawrence Gaugenbaugh was found Monday night behind an abandoned home off Wilson Boulevard.

Sheriff Leon Lott says Gaugenbaugh’s co workers at Carolina Wings in Blythewood reported him missing five days earlier.

Deputies have now charged 36 year old Eric Young in connection with the murder, saying he confessed to Deputies that he strangled the victim then later placed his body in the woods. Lott says Young is also accused of using the victims credit card and faces drug charges.