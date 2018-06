Catch the Comet for free- National ‘Dump the Pump Day’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You can ride The Comet buses for free today, June 21.The bus system is joining public transit programs from across the country for the 13th annual National ‘Dump the Pump Day’.The day first started back in June of 2006 when gas prices were $3.00 per gallon.