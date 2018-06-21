Columbia Water asks residents to conserve water

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia is urging residents to pay attention to the amount of water they are using as the temptation to run sprinklers and stay cool, as temperatures heat up. Officials say reducing unnecessary water use helps alleviate the burden on water distribution and allows those operating the water system to stay ahead of increased demand. According to water officials, cutting back on the use of water will also help the system perform better and more reliably.

Columbia Water is in the process of making upgrades to the Canal Water Treatment Plant so it can operate more efficiently. With the in mind, the Columbia Water wants citizens to stay water wise. This, officials say will not only reduce water use, but may also help you lower your monthly water bills.

Here are some things you may want to keep in mind as you trying to conserve the water you are using in and outside of your home.

Grass only needs one inch of water a week

Watering early or later in the evening help limit water waste by reducing evaporation.

Letting grass grow a little higher than normal can help protect root systems.

The use of rain barrels can create another source of water for your outdoor plants and gardens

Officials say it’s also good to walk around your property to check for leaks that an cause water use, and bills to increase.