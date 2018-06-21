Mayor Benjamin takes part in U.S. Mayor rally at the border

Tornillio, TX (WOLO) – Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is in Texas today taking part in the U.S. Mayor’s rally against the separation of families at the border.

The rally was held in Tornillio, Texas; 20 miles from El Paso.

Benjamin says the border issue is more than just politics, it is a humanitarian crisis. He also said he is standing with a strong, bipartisan group of mayors from cities across the country.

Benjamin said, “As Mayor’s we see everyday the positive impact that immigrants have on our communities.”

In addition to calling for the immediate reuniting of families, the Mayor’s group also called for Congress to get to work on a comprehensive solution to the immigration system;