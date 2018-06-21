Misting Station Locations

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you’re looking to cool off the City has you covered with their misting stations which are now open for business.

Misting stations will be in operation from 10 in the morning until 8 every night when the heat index reaches 90 degrees or higher.

Below is a complete list of the locations you and the family can go and cool off during the summer.

Misting Stations:

· Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St.

· Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Ave.

· Martin Luther King, Jr., 2300 Greene St.

· Owens Field Park, 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd.

· Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel St.

· Rosewood Park, 901 South Holly St.

· Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway