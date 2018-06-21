Primary runoff election rules

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The State Primary run off election is less than a week away. While candidates continue sharing their platforms and working to get your vote, the South Carolina Election Commission wants to make sure you are prepared before you get to the polls.

According to the Commission, you need to become familiar with the rules for voting in the Primary Runoffs that will be held on Tuesday, June 26th.

Voters who voted in the June 12 Primaries will only be able to vote in the same party’s runoff. Voters who did not vote on June 12th, still have the option to choose to vote in either party’s runoff.

Everyone who voted in the Republican Primary will have a runoff to vote in on June 26 for the two too close to call races, which include the Statewide Republican Runoff for the Governor and Attorney General.

There is no statewide Democratic runoff. Which means only some of the voters who voted in the Democratic Primary will have a runoff to vote in on June 26th.

The lists below will show you if your specific county is affected.

Voters are also encouraged to become familiar with the races they are eligible to vote in and see a sample ballot that will give you an idea of what you can expect to see on the upcoming ballot before election day.

check their sample ballot at scVOTES.org

Keep in mind, voters who voted in a primary on June 12th should be sure to select the same party when viewing their sample ballot.

List of locations provided by the SC Election Commission are as follows:

Counties with a countywide Democratic Runoff – All Democratic Primary voters in these counties will be eligible to vote in a runoff.

Aiken

Barnwell

Chesterfield

Darlington

Dillon

Georgetown

Horry

Lexington

Marion

Marlboro

Counties with a less-than-countywide Democratic Runoff – Only some Democratic Primary voters in these counties will be eligible to vote in a runoff.

Chester

Florence

Greenville

Orangeburg

Richland

Spartanburg

Counties with no Democratic Runoff – No Democratic Primary voters in these counties will be eligible to vote in a runoff.

Abbeville

Allendale

Anderson

Bamberg

Beaufort

Berkeley

Calhoun

Charleston

Cherokee

Clarendon

Colleton

Dorchester

Edgefield

Fairfield

Greenwood

Hampton

Jasper

Kershaw

Lancaster

Laurens

Lee

McCormick

Newberry

Oconee

Pickens

Saluda

Sumter

Union

Williamsburg

York

If you have any additional questions or concerns, officials say you can log on to: http://www.scvotes.org