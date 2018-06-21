USPS unveils Scratch ‘n Sniff stamps

Austin, TX (WOLO) —Here’s something a little sweet for delivery. Thursday, the United States Postal Service unveiled the first ever scratch and sniff stamps.

Yes, the popular 80’s and 90’s era craze is back this time on postage that will definitely give you the sweet smell of summer. The announcement was made at the Austin’s Thinkery Children’s Museum in Austin, Texas but will be available Nationwide on a limited basis.

The ten different designs will feature 2 frozen pops on a stamp. The Postal Service say s it’s a treat for your senses

and a delightful line up of summer’s sweetest flavors.

You’ll be able to buy a book of 20 for 10 dollars.