Summer Solstice Arrives with Longest Day of Year

(CNN)– Get ready for the longest day of the year, today June 21 is the Summer Solstice .The Summer Solstice officially happens tonight at 6:07 eastern time.That’s when the sun will be at its highest and northernmost point in the sky.Most people consider the Summer Solstice, to be the first official day of Summer. But we’ve already been experiencing plenty of the heat here in the Midlands.