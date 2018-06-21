Summer Solstice Today

Today is the summer solstice – the first day of summer. That’s when the sun’s rays shine directly over the Tropic of Cancer, which is the northernmost point where the rays shine directly overhead in the entire year. On this day, the northern hemisphere sees its longest day (day with the most sunlight) in the year. Here in Columbia we’ll see 14 hours and 25 minutes of sunlight. Contrast that with the first day of winter when we see 9 hours and 53 minutes of sunlight – roughly 4 hours and 32 minutes less than the first day of summer.