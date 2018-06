Sumter man charged with 4 counts of attempted murder

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting last week.

Officials say 21-year-old Ronnie Dewayne Smith of Sumter has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after and incident on June 17 in the 430 block of Holloway St. in Sumter County.

The warrant states that Smith reportedly discharged into a residence occupied by 4 people.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage.