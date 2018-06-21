Swearinger giving back to Midlands kids with 2nd Celebrity Hoops Game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Former Gamecocks star and Washington Redskins safety DJ Swearinger is hosting his second-annual Celebrity Charity Basketball Game at Benedict College Friday, bringing back fellow USC greats and NFL pros to show their skills on the hardwood, while giving back to the Midlands.

Some of the other Carolina alums set to play are Jadeveon Clowney, Stephon Gilmore, Alshon Jeffery, Melvin Ingram.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands. DJ visited the Norman Arnold Unit’s kids Thursday afternoon, spending time, answering questions, and signing autographs.

Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door of HRC Arena. The doors open at 6 p.m, while the game starts an hour later. Information on how to purchase tickets can be found at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-dj-swearinger-celebrity-charity-basketball-game-tickets-35614185989