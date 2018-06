USC Men’s Hoops hosts “Little Gamecocks” Camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Carolina players from the past, present, and future all were helping lead their program’s “Little Gamecocks” camp Thursday morning.

Brian Bowen, Wesley Myers, Justin McKie, and Duane Notice were joined with others like incoming freshmen Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard leading youth campers through drills, training, instruction, and games.