Vote 2018- Debate Roundup McMaster and Warren

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The race in the GOP runoff for Governor is heating up.
Both Governor Henry McMaster and John Warren are back on the campaign trail.
The two met in a debate Wednesday night ahead of Tuesday’s runoff.
In Vote 2018 Coverage- The President and Vice President are hoping to raise support for Governor McMaster in the palmetto state before next week’s election.
McMaster’s campaign announced President Trump will be here Monday night and Vice President Pence will be in South Carolina Saturday.

John Warren says Phil Robertson from ‘Duck Dynasty’ will be coming to Greenville Thursday at 5pm to show support him.

