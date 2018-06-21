Woman arrested for murder of victim found shot shot in the neck

KERSHAW CO., SC (WOLO) – A woman has turned herself in for the murder of a victim found dead in a car shot in the neck.

Stacey Catoe, 43, voluntarily surrendered herself Thursday (6/21) to KCSO investigators at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

According to the KCSO, deputies responded June 17 to a shooting incident at the intersection of Catoe Rd. and US 521 in Westville, SC. Deputies found Brenda Coates dead, sitting her car, with a gunshot wound to the neck. Catoe’s vehicle was allegedly seen leaving the scene.

Authorities tracked her down and found a .380 caliber pistol and one .380 spent shell casing inside Catoe’s car. A bullet found in Coates’ car matched the gun.

Catoe now faces one murder charge for the death of Coates.