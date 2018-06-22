2 good things: Saving money while supporting a special mission

The Salvation Army's Family Store in Ballentine offers savings and gives hope

BALLENTINE SC (WOLO)- Last November, the Salvation Army opened it’s second Family Store in Ballentine, offering great deals and a way to support the mission all with one sale.

According to Major Henry Morris, The Family Store is located in the Food Lion plaza on Broad River Road, and offers home goods, cloths, toys, and many other items that have all been donated to the cause. The Salvation Army also operates a Family Store on Millwood Avenue in Columbia.

You can learn more about the Salvation Army HERE.