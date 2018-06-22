Fitness Friday: The fitness mindset is key

Workout Anytime Trainers talk with Tyler Ryan about the midset behind a healthy lifestyle - and the proper push-up

CAMDEN SC (WOLO)– Trainers from Workout Anytime in Camden joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia to talk about the mindset of a healthy lifestyle, as well as the key to the perfect push-up.

Workout Anytime’s Michael Faulkenberry shares these thoughts:

Change your mentality before you can change your body

Begin with body weight movements that to learn proper form with minimal risk of injury

Do not over complicate your diet

Eat a nutrient rich diet

Find workouts that are effective but fun

Upper Body Movements Widening and narrowing hand placement during push ups will change which muscle will be affected If push ups on toes are to difficult push ups from the knees can be used

Core movements Place hands or thumbs under the arm pits and not behind head Touching your thoughts and toes during Crunches and V-ups will give you a visual goal

Work on form in the beginning and speed and strength will come