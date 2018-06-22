Fitness Friday: The fitness mindset is key
Workout Anytime Trainers talk with Tyler Ryan about the midset behind a healthy lifestyle - and the proper push-up
CAMDEN SC (WOLO)– Trainers from Workout Anytime in Camden joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia to talk about the mindset of a healthy lifestyle, as well as the key to the perfect push-up.
Workout Anytime’s Michael Faulkenberry shares these thoughts:
- Change your mentality before you can change your body
- Begin with body weight movements that to learn proper form with minimal risk of injury
- Do not over complicate your diet
- Eat a nutrient rich diet
- Find workouts that are effective but fun
- Upper Body Movements
- Widening and narrowing hand placement during push ups will change which muscle will be affected
- If push ups on toes are to difficult push ups from the knees can be used
- Core movements
- Place hands or thumbs under the arm pits and not behind head
- Touching your thoughts and toes during Crunches and V-ups will give you a visual goal
- Work on form in the beginning and speed and strength will come