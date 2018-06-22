Gamecocks Lead Nation in Women’s Basketball Attendance

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The NCAA released its official attendance numbers for women’s basketball, showing that South Carolina led the way in average and total home attendance, total attendance for all games and highest regular-season single-game attendance for the 2017-18 season. It is the fourth-straight season that Gamecock fans have claimed the top spot in home attendance and the second season in which South Carolina swept all four categories.

In 2017-18, South Carolina saw 225,064 fans visit Colonial Life Arena over 17 games for an average of 13,239. The increase of 962 fans per game over 2016-17 ranked 10th in the nation. The Gamecocks were one of just two programs in the nation to average at least 10,000 fans and topped the next SEC school on the list, Tennessee, by nearly 4,500 fans per game. Five SEC schools ranked among the top 25 in average attendance, including four among the top 15.

The sell-out crowd of 18,000 that attended South Carolina’s game against UConn on Feb. 1, 2018, was the largest regular-season crowd in the nation, and the 11,085 fans who attended the NCAA Tournament first-round games in Columbia made up the season’s largest NCAA Tournament crowd prior to the Final Four.

Over the course of the season, the Gamecocks played in front of 332,328 fans in their 36 games. Seven of South Carolina’s home games rank among the top-10 attended games in the NCAA last season, including four of the top-five entries.

Season tickets for the 2018-19 season are on sale now, starting at $45 for general admission seating. For more information on season tickets or to order, visit http://www.itsgreattobeagamecock.com/.