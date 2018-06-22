Lexington County Deputies Arrest Murder Suspect on the Run for a Year

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington County Deputies say they have arrested a murder suspect, wanted since March 2017, in connection with a fatal shooting.

Deputies say 26 year old Kevin Lawrence Pearson now faces murder charges for his role in a February 2017 homicide on Princeton Road in West Columbia, according to arrest warrants.

“Detectives have treated Pearson as our most wanted suspect for almost a year and a half,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We’re grateful to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for working with us after making contact with Pearson so we could confirm his identity. This arrest is the result of agencies working together and sharing information.”

Richland County deputies apprehended Pearson after he ran away from them during a response to a community complaint, according to Koon.

Pearson is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.