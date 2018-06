National take your pet to work day

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You and your furry best friend can spend some extra time together today.

You still have a few hours left for National Take Your Dog To Work Day.

This is the 20th year for the event. Pet Sitters International claims responsibility for starting the day back in 1999.

They launched the event as a way to encourage support for local pet communities and just in time for the dog days of summer.