Pair of Gamecocks pitchers returning, another transfering

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A pair of Carolina pitchers announced on social media Thursday they will be returning to school instead of going pro following their selections in this month’s MLB Draft.

Both Graham Lawson and Ridge Chapman won’t be signing with Washington after the Nationals selected Lawson in the 13th round and Chapman in the 17th.

It was an absolute blessing to have been drafted by the @Nationals and a dream come true. Due to some other circumstances I will not be signing and returning to @GamecockBasebll. Can’t wait to get back on this journey after such a special year! — Graham Lawson (@GLawson27) June 21, 2018

It was a blessing being selected by the @Nationals in this years draft. Due to some unfortunate circumstances, I am proud to say I will be returning to @GamecockBasebll for my senior year! #gococks ???? — Ridge Chapman (@RidgeChapman) June 21, 2018

The Big Spur reported that both players did not pass their physicals with the Nats.

Lawson went 1-1, saving three games, and registering a 5.60 ERA in 22 appearances out of the bullpen. Chapman began the season as a starter, ending it as a reliever, going 1-4 with a 4.93 ERA.

Mid-Carolina alum Corey Stone is transferring out of the program after only making three appearances in his freshman season.

Thank you guys ???????? pic.twitter.com/14WpNwZI9E — Corey Stone (@corey3612) June 21, 2018