President Donald Trump to Visit West Columbia Monday for McMaster Rally

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The McMaster campaign for Governor has released details of President Donald Trump’s visit to South Carolina.
The campaign has announced that President Donald Trump will attend an election eve campaign rally for Governor Henry McMaster in West Columbia Monday.
According to the campaign, the event is free and open to the general public.

President Trump and Governor McMaster will host the Election Eve rally at Airport High School at 6pm
in West Columbia, SC.

Officials say General admission tickets can be obtained by visiting TrumpinSC.com

