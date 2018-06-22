RCSD searching for ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ suspect in attempted murder case

Jacqueline Lawson,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 19-year-old wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that took place last month.

Officials say, Stanley Lamont Sanders, agreed to meet a 20-year-old man at Mallard Pointe Apartments on May 9. Sanders was allegedly looking to sell the victim an item for $700.


When the victim arrived, Sanders asked him to drive around to the back of the complex. After driving around, the victim saw Sanders approach him while pointing a pistol at the victim and demanding money.

As the victim drove away, Sanders shot at his car, striking it multiple times.

The victim was struck in the head and drove himself to the hospital.

Sanders is wanted on charges of attempted armed robbery, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Officials say Sanders is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone who has information concerning Sanders or his whereabouts is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC

