Second Arrest in Wilson Blvd. Body

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — A second person has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in the discovery of a body behind an abandoned home this week.

Richland County Captain Maria Yturria says Stacie Rose was arrested last Wednesday and also charged with trespassing.

During the investigation, we’re told the victim was simply a good samaritan trying to help out but ended up dead.

the body of 64 year old Lawrence Gaugenbaugh was found Monday night behind an abandoned home off Wilson Boulevard. Sheriff Leon Lott says Gaugenbaugh’s co workers at Carolina Wings in Blythewood reported him missing five days earlier.

Deputies have also charged 36 year old Eric Young in connection with the murder. Authorities say he confessed to Deputies that he strangled the victim then later placed his body in the woods.

