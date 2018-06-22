The 5 rudest things we may not know we are saying

Pamela Eyring shares 5 things we commonly say without knowing that they may be 5 rudest things ever

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – For the most part, as a society, we do not walk around intentionally saying and doing rude things or things that might hurt someones else’s feelings. According to The Protocol School of Washington’s Pamela Eyring, there are five common things we may say without knowing they could actually be very rude.

You look tired.

Have you ever had a good day going and a concerned coworker or loved one tells you how tired

you look? That can be like popping a balloon with a pin. People may say “You look tired” out of

concern for your well-being, but there are many reasons we may look tired in life. From stress to

getting older or even a sinus condition, we all have days where we simply don’t look our best

and, most of us, are probably already aware of the change in appearance. To have someone

tell you what you already know can derail you and deflate your self-esteem. If you’re truly

worried about someone’s appearance, there are much more tactful ways to say this, such as a

simple “How have you been?” Or “How’s life treating you lately?” This way you can show your

concern without making a fuss about someone’s outward appearance and avoid making them

feel self-conscious.

When is the baby due?

Unless you know one hundred percent, never assume that someone who might have something

that looks like a baby bump is actually expecting a child. Weight is a very sensitive issue and to

imply someone looks pregnant when she is not can be a very debilitating comment to someone

who may struggle with weight issues. Again, if you have been to her baby shower or she is

wearing a shirt that reads “Baby” with an arrow pointing downward, don’t ever assume someone

is pregnant.

How old are you?

Unless you’re at a child’s birthday party and singing an additional line to the Happy Birthday

song, never, ever ask anyone how old they are. Frankly, it’s no one’s business unless you’re a

physician or health insurance adjuster or the clerk at a liquor store checking IDs. Let’s face it,

we live in a society that can often be ageist and people can be sensitive about their

age—especially in professional settings. Also, we want to be known and acknowledged by our

character and our accomplishments…not by a random number that can be used to label.

Political Party Attacks

This is a general note on rude comments, but we have all seen an unprecedented rise in

wholesale attacks on opposing political parties from both Democrats and Republicans in the last

couple of years. I think when we generalize either party as good or bad, we move farther away

from being able to negotiate and be thoughtful about shared solutions. Just take a look at

political debates from the 1980s or even 1990s and there was still a shared respect of both

parties. I think we need to move back to that more respectful tone in discussing issues that

affect us all and stop with the “you people” mentality.

“Whatever.”

Many a parent or anyone in a relationship can testify about the rudeness and finality of the term

“whatever” in any discussion. By saying “whatever” you shut down any meaningful dialogue and

signify that the discussion is over. “Whatever” also implies that the other person’s point of view

is meaningless, throwing respect out of the window. Instead of saying, “whatever” try something

more engaging and receptive like “I hear you…but I also feel…”

You can learn more about Pam, politeness, and the Protocol School of Washington HERE.