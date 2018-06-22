USC football player arrested for assault, accused of pushing woman down stairs

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – A USC football player is facing assault charges after an incident last weekend.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says 22-year-old Gamecock safety Javon Charleston was arrested on Sunday (6/17) and now faces charges of assault and battery and breaking and entering.

According to the incident report Charleston tried to contact a female acquaintance but when she did not respond he came to her home.

The victim claims she woke up to find Charleston at the foot of her bed before he chased her date out of the home.

The report says he returned and allegedly grabbed her by the neck, grabbed her phone and pushed her down the stairs.

There is no information on Charleston status with the Gamecock Football team, or if he will be suspended.