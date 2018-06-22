USC rescinds Bill Cosby’s Honorary Doctorate

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — In defamed television star Bill Cosby’s fall from grace from his sexual assault conviction… USC decided to rescind his honorary doctorate.

The board voted unaminously to take away Cosby’s honorary degree and are in support of everyone affected in the incidents.

The Chairman of the board saying quote:

“we stand with all survivors and recognize the courage of everyone willing to come forward to make known **acts of sexual assault. Mr. Cosby’s heinous actions have highlighted the need for the board of trustees to re-evaluate the honorary degree awarded to him in 1986…

We did not react hastily to the charges against Mr. Cosby…. choosing instead to allow due process to work in the courts.”