Multiple Agencies Responding to Possible Drowning in Lake Murray

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and several agencies are responding to a possible drowning in Lake Murray.

A witness said an adult male jumped into Lake Murray from a pontoon boat to cool off but has not resurfaced.

Deputies say the call came in around 6:15 p.m. RCSD’s Marine Patrol, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and rescue workers are on scene.

SC DNR has taken over as lead agency.