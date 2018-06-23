Carolina alums declared winner for 2018 Gamefish Cup

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Tied at 3-3 after seven innings, Blowfish ownership declared the team of South Carolina alums the winners in the 12th annual Carolina Blowfish Gamefish Cup.

The Gamecocks’ roster consisted of past players, coached by Parker Bangs. Their roster consisted of Byron Jeffcoat, Brian Triplett, Alex Farotto, Jessie Barbaro, Drew Crisp, Adam Crisp, Hunter Privette, Kyle Enders, Adam Westmoreland, Matt Williams, and Brandon Jeffcoat.

Current Blowfish pitchers and Gamecocks members Cam Tringali, Parker Coyne, and TJ Shook all served the garnet and black as their arms for the evening.

Former ABC Columbia Sports Director Tim Hill was one of the celebrity roster additions, paired with his morning radio show partner on 1075 the Game, Wil Gunter.

The Blowfish return to action Monday, visiting Macon.