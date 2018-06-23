Driver killed in crash involving Katie Arrington identified

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified 69-year-old Helen White from Ravenel as the victim that died in the crash on I-17 in Charleston County Friday night.

Authorities say White was driving her car the wrong way when she collided with a car carrying House of Representatives nominee Katie Arrington and friend Jacqueline Goff of Louisiana.

The coroner says White died on the scene. The cause of death will be released following an autopsy.