Fireflies blanked by Blueclaws in rubber match

COLUMBIA, SC – Joe Cavallaro lowered his earned run average to a sizzling 2.02 on Saturday night at Spirit Communications Park. The righty logged 5.2 innings, allowed just one run, and punched out four batters in his 11th start of the season. Despite the strong effort, the Fireflies dropped the series finale 2-0 to the BlueClaws in front of a crowd of 4,487 fans.

Seven of the nine players in Columbia’s (1-2, 35-35) order recorded one hit, but these were scattered throughout the contest (zero multi-hit frames). The Fireflies best chance to score was in the third inning. Edgardo Fermin led off with a single and extended his hitting streak to a season-high seven games. The 20-year-old advanced to second on a wild pitch and then Hansel Moreno walked. After Raphael Gladu lined out, Blake Tiberi reached on a fielder’s choice (Moreno out at second). Columbia’s scoring threat increased when Ali Sanchez walked and the bases were loaded. However, Jeremy Vasquez grounded out to end the frame.

Josh Stephen drove in Lakewood’s (2-1, 43-29) first run with a single in the second inning. The visitors added an insurance run in the eighth. Quincy Nieporte tripled and plated Colby Fitch. Damon Jones (W, 6-2) was sharp on the mound in his 12th start. The southpaw tossed six scoreless frames and registered three strikeouts.

Columbia’s bullpen continued to display its dominance on Saturday. Taylor Henrypitched 2.1 innings, struck out two batters, and only gave up one run. Aaron Ford silenced Lakewood with a pair of strikeouts during his scoreless ninth frame. The relievers hold an impressive 1.75 ERA over the last 13 games (40.0 IP).

The Fireflies hit the road and begin a three-game series against Lexington Legends on Sunday afternoon. First pitch at Whitaker Bank Ballpark is slated for 4:35 p.m. and you can listen to the action on FOX SPORTS Radio 1400 AM or online at columbiafireflies.com. RHP Zac Grotz (0-0, 2.35) makes his second start of the season for Columbia.