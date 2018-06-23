Gamecocks greats give back, ball out at Celebrity Game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Once again, DJ Swearinger’s side was victorious as past Carolina football greats gathered again in the Midlands for his second-annual Celebrity Charity Basketball Game, but the real winners were the kids across the Midlands at the Boys and Girls Club.

Playing with and facing off against NFL players, most of whom wore garnet and black in college, Swearinger, Melvin Ingram, and Jared Cook helped lead the Black team to a 102-101 double-overtime victory over Pharoh Cooper, Mike Davis, and the Red side.

All proceeds from the event go to the fifty different locations of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands. In the lead up to the game, DJ, who’s entering his sixth season in the pros, his second as a safety with the Washington Redskins, visited multiple club locations, meeting and interacting with kids. Over 50 members were bused in to the HRC Arena on Benedict College’s campus to watch the game Friday night.