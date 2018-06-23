Hill signing with Mets, leaving USC after junior year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – USC pitcher Adam Hill is officially turning pro, signing with the New York Mets Friday night after being drafted by the franchise earlier this month in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Hill was selected by the Metropolitans with the No. 110 pick in the fourth round. He is signing for the full slot value of that selection, which equals $507,800.

4th-rder Adam Hill signs w/@Mets for $507,800 (full pick 110 value). South Carolina RHP, up to 95 mph w/running life on fastball, both slider & changeup can be solid when they're on. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 22, 2018

Starting the season as the Gamecocks’ Friday night starter, eventually settling in to Saturdays later in the season, the junior led the team with 101 strikeouts. He posted a 7-5 record with a 4.12 ERA.

Hill joins fellow Carolina pitchers Cody Morris and Eddy Demurias who are leaving school early and head to the pros.