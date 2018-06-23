Katie Arrington in critical but stable condition, scheduled for surgery Sunday

House of Representatives candidate Katie Arrington is in critical but stable condition after a car she was riding in was hit by a driver going the wrong way on I-17 Friday night, according to a statement from campaign spokesperson Michael Mulé.

The statement says Arrington is scheduled to undergo another major surgical procedure tomorrow.

Arrington “remains humbled, encouraged, and deeply moved by the outpouring of support,” according to the statement. It also says Arrington is grateful for everyone keeping her in their prayers.

A 2:00 p.m. prayer service will be held Sunday at St. Philip’s Church on 142 Church Street in downtown Charleston.