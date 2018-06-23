Troopers search for truck involved in Lexington County Hit and Run

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a Hit and Run in which a bicyclist was struck and injured by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The incident happened in Lexington County around 10:10pm Friday on YMCA Road near Ruff Acres Lane, east of the City of Lexington.

Troopers describe the car as a light colored, or possibly white midsize pickup. This vehicle will have damage to the right side headlight assembly. Additional damage may be visible to the hood, and windshield on the right side, according to troopers.

If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.