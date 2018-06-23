Vice President Pence to Visit Myrtle Beach Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Vice President Mike Pence is in the Palmetto State Saturday.

According to his campaign, Pence will travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Vice President will participate in an event for Governor Henry McMaster ahead of Tuesday’s GOP Runoff.

President Donald Trump will be in West Columbia Monday at 6pm for an Election Eve rally with McMaster, according to McMaster’s campaign.

President Trump and Governor McMaster will host the Election Eve rally at Airport High School at 6pm

in West Columbia, SC.

General admission tickets can be obtained by visiting TrumpinSC.com , say officials.

