Columbia Mayor Benjamin to host Drills and Skills Clinic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Are your kids ready to play ball?

The City of Columhia announced that registration is now open for Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s 9th Annual Drills & Skills Clinics.

The clinic is for ages 6-13.

According to the City, the Drills & Skills Clinics will include two instructional sessions, for one week in both July and August. Youth will have the opportunity to expand their skills in the following sports: basketball, tennis, golf, soccer, flag football and cheerleading.

The clinics will be held July 16-20 and August 6-10 at various locations across the City.

The clinics are free and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates and at the following locations:

Session One: July 16-20

Cheerleading

· Ages 6-13: Charles R. Drew Wellness Center gym, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Tennis

· Boys and girls ages 6-13: Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

Flag Football

· Boys and girls ages 6-13: Charles R. Drew Wellness Center green space, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Registration for the first session ends Friday, July 6.

Session Two: August 6-10

Registration for the following sports will begin Monday, July 9.

Golf

· Boys and girls ages 6-13: James E. Clyburn Golf Center, 2091 Slighs Avenue

Soccer

· Boys and girls ages 6-13: Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

Basketball

· Boys and girls ages 6-9: Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

· Boys and girls ages 10-13: Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

The registration period for the second session will end on Friday, July 27.

Registration forms are available and can be submitted at the following locations:

· City recreation centers (Click to visit the Parks and Recreation’s “Parks & Facilities” page online.)

· Columbia Parks and Recreation’s Administration Office, 1111 Recreation Dr., Columbia, SC 29201.