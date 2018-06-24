Four Fireflies homers power win past Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY – Zac Grotz hurled eight spectacular innings and Columbia blasted four homers en route to a 5-3 win over Lexington on Sunday.

Grotz logged eight fantastic frames, allowed just two runs, struck out six and picked up the win. The righty – signed by the Mets just a week and a half ago – has now logged 15.2 innings in back to back starts and has not walked a single batter.

For the second time in franchise history, the Fireflies whacked four homers in a game:

2nd inning – Raphael Gladu (1st of the season), 400 feet / 103 mph exit velocit

3rd – Edgardo Fermin (5th), 330 feet

4th – Quinn Brodey (7th), 401 feet

5th – Blake Tiberi (2nd), 341 feet

The only other time Columbia (2-2, 36-35) tallied four in a game was on May 24, 2016 (Luis Ortega, Dash Winningham, Ivan Wilson, Kevin Kaczmarski) when the Fireflies stomped Augusta at Spirit Communications Park, 14-2.

Lexington (0-4, 37-35) sliced the lead in half with a run in the third (at the time trailing 2-0). After Cal Jones was hit by a pitch, Brewer Hicklen drove the speedy runner home with a base hit into the left-center field gap.

In the sixth, Lexington had the bases loaded twice, but only came away with one run. It was M.J. Melendez’s infield single that scored the frame’s only run. With no outs, Grotz first struck Nick Pratto out looking and then Seuly Matias lined into a double play.

The team’s traded runs in the ninth, but it was Trey Cobb who shut the door and wound up recording his team-best eighth save of the year.

Columbia and Lexington continue their series on Monday night at 7:05 ET. Right-hander Yeizo Campos (1-0, 1.59) is scheduled to throw for the Fireflies and southpaw Holden Capps (0-0, 2.66) will go for the Legends.

You can listen to the action on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 ET.

Fireflies Media Relations contributed to this article.