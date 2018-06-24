Lexington Teen Killed Following Hit and Run Identified

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)- A teen killed while on his bike during a hit and run has been identified.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual as Tijhee Dijon Salley, 19, of Lexington. Salley was pronounced dead at an area hospital as a result of traumatic injuries, according to Fisher.

Troopers say Salley was Mr. Salley was riding his bicycle along YMCA Road near Ruff Acres Lane when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Troopers describe the car as a light colored, or possibly white midsize pickup. This vehicle will have damage to the right side headlight assembly. Additional damage may be visible to the hood, and windshield on the right side, according to troopers.

If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.