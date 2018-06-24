Police chase ends in 6 vehicle crash and arrest

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)- A Columbia man is facing multiple charges following a police chase that sent three people to the hospital on Friday.

Lexington Police say Desean McMillian,20, was arrested after being released from the hospital.

Police say an officer noticed McMillian’s Dodge Charger had both an equipment and registration violation, and that he was making several unlawful lane changes. When a traffic stop was initiated by the officer, McMillian did not stop and fled.

Officers say the chase ended in a crash that involved six vehicles. Three people involved in the collision were transported by EMS to the hospital. Two were released after evaluation and one was admitted into the hospital for continued care.

McMillian fled on foot and was found in the woods by officers, according to police. McMillian was placed under arrest and transported to the hospital for possible injuries sustained from the collision.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found approximately one pound of marijuana, $2,100 in cash and a Glock handgun loaded with a 30 round magazine in it.

When DeSean McMillian was released from the hospital, he was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He was charged with the following offenses:

– Failure to Stop for Blue Lights Causing Great Bodily Harm

– Hit and Run with Injuries

– Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

– Resisting Arrest

– Unlawful Carry of a Handgun

– Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

– Tag Light Violation

– No Proof of Vehicle Ownership

The passenger of the vehicle, who was identified as Jerome Blake, age 27 of Gaston, South Carolina, was transported to the hospital and later released. He was issued a citation for Simple Possession of Marijuana.

Desean McMillian is being held on a bond of $217,230.00.