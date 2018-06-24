Deputies: Two Teens arrested after trying to rob a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Two teens were arrested after attempting to rob a pizza delivery man at gun point on Saturday, say Deputies.

El-Hajj Stanley, 18, and a 16-year-old — whose name is being withheld pending formal filing of charges as an adult — were arrested on robbery charges.

The pizza delivery man said he arrived at a home in the 200 block of Pintail Lane for an order totaling $128 worth pizza. The homeowner told the pizza delivery man that no order had been placed from that home.

After hopping back into his vehicle, two subjects approached the delivery driver and said they had ordered the pizza, deputies said. When the driver asked the teens to pay him in exchange for the pizza, one of the subjects pulled out a gun on the driver, who sped away, deputies said.

A K-9 search led deputies to a neighboring home, where five teens ranging in age between 16 and 18 were located. A gun that was reported stolen out of Florence County was found in the home. All five teens were questioned, but only two were arrested. The three others were released.

While being questioned by an investigator, one of the suspects said he “just wanted the pizza.”

Both are being detained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

At least one other robbery of a pizza delivery person has been reported on the same street. On June 20, 2018, deputies responded to the 100 block of Pintail Lane. Suspects stole cash and $80 worth of food from the driver. Whether both incidents are connected remains under investigation.