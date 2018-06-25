A new face on Good Morning Columbia

Claire Richardson joins Tyler Ryan and Curtis Wilson waking Columbia up each morning

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)-Starting Wednesday, when you tune into Good Morning Columbia, you will see a new face joining the Good Morning Columbia team as the new morning co-anchor.

Claire Richardson will officially join Curtis Wilson and Tyler Ryan.

Richardson joins the team from WHSV in Harrisonburg VA, where she was a morning show co-anchor and producer. Richardson is excited to be a part of the ABC Columbia Team, and to learn all about the Midlands.

Claire will officially be a part of the show on Wednesday, however, Monday, Tyler and Curtis shared a sneak peek and impromptu interview.

Good Morning Columbia airs weekday mornings 5 – 7 on ABC Columbia.

You can find the team on social media with their Twitter handles:

@ClaireRich_ABC

@TylerRyan

@CWilson_285