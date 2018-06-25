A roller skate has 4 wheels and other lessons learned from the Quad Squad

Tyler Ryan learns the art of stopping and other facts about the roller derby from the Quad Squad

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)-The Columbia Quad Squad, one of the roller derby teams in the Midlands joined The Tyler’s Travels Team to teach a thing or two about the art of skating and to talk about the upcoming match and car show.

Columbia QuadSquad and Columbia Junior Rollers are hsoting the Cruisin’ for a bruisin’ car show, followed by a junior derby and adult derby mash up.

On June 30, starting at 6:30, Columbia Junior Rollers will take on the Lil Hooligans, followed by the Columbia QuadSquad allstars will take on the Dub City Resistance.

Come early to the car show for the hot cars and stay for the big hits in derby! The event is at Skate Station USA in Lexington, and doors open at 6pm.