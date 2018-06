GOP Candidate John Warren Campaigns in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– GOP candidate for Governor John Warren is criss crossing the South Carolina Monday.Warren is on the campaign trail ahead of the GOP runoff against Governor Henry McMaster.Warren will visit several cities in the state including West Columbia. He will host a meet and greet with voters at Shoneys at 12:45pm.The winner of the GOP runoff will face Democratic Candidate James Smith in the November election.