Heavy flooding in Cayce

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Public Safety Department is warning residents to stay inside after a severe thunderstorm caused several streets to flood.

Due to the heavy amount of rainfall there are numerous flooded roads in the City of Cayce. Do not attempt to cross a flooded road!! #CayceDPS — Cayce Public Safety (@Cayce_DPS) June 26, 2018



The agency wants to remind residents that they should not attempt to cross a flooded road.