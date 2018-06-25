Inside look: Awaiting Trump’s arrival

Jacqueline Lawson,

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Our Josh Berry is inside Airport High School as supporters anxiously await the arrival of President Donald Trump as he prepares to endorse Henry McMaster.

This comes just one day before McMaster competes in the run-off election for Governor.

The President tweeted earlier about his visit saying:

