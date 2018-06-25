Inside look: Awaiting Trump’s arrival

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Our Josh Berry is inside Airport High School as supporters anxiously await the arrival of President Donald Trump as he prepares to endorse Henry McMaster.

This comes just one day before McMaster competes in the run-off election for Governor.

The President tweeted earlier about his visit saying:

Will be heading to one of my favorite places, South Carolina, to fight for one of my original “fighters,” Governor Henry McMaster. Speaking at 7:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018