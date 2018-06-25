Lexington Police Pursuit ends with Arrest

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)–Lexington Police say a traffic stop turned into a police pursuit and ended with a suspect behind bars.Lexington police say when an officer tried to stop 20 year old Desean McMillian on Friday, he led police on a chase and then crashed into six cars.According to Lexington Police, the 20 year old then fled on foot and was found in the woods by officers.DeSean McMillian was placed under arrest.Lexington Police say they also found one pound of marijuana, $2,100 in cash and a Glock handgun loaded with a 30 round magazine in the car.

DeSean McMillian is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center