Long Lines, Crowds at Airport High School for President Donald Trump Visit

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Long lines wrapped around Airport High School in West Columbia Monday afternoon awaiting President Donald Trump’s arrival for Governor Henry McMaster’s campaign rally.

The President is set to arrive Monday, shortly after at 6pm ET. He is scheduled to speak at 7pm.

He will be speaking at Airport High School at a McMaster for Governor rally.

ABC Columbia has crews at the rally site and is bringing you team coverage on air and online throughout the day and at 6pm and 11pm

