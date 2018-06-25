Man sentenced in Cayce Riverwalk knife attack

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — 32 year old Joshua Brown has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for a 2015 stabbing along the Cayce Riverwalk. The sentenced was delivered by Judge R. Knox McMahon after officials say Brown made a guilty plea for the attempted murder charge.

According to authorities who worked the case, the female victim was separated from Brown at the time of the attack. The victim claims while discussing their marital separation, Brown became so angry he stabbed her 20 times after pulling her off of the main walking path into a wood line. Officials say Brown stabbed the victim in the torso, chest, arms, legs, hands and then in the back as she laid face down and “played dead”. The victim went on to say Brown covered her with a pile of leaves before taking off.

The victim testified in court that while looking for help, she was able to get in the water , float downstream and hang on to a landing dock for nearly 2 hours. A passerby heard her yelling for help and called 911.

Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard released a statement saying in “Domestic Violence will always be a priority. Violent offenders must be held accountable in order to protect victims, families, and eliminate these crimes within our community.”