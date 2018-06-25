President Donald Trump set to arrive in West Columbia Monday for McMaster Rally

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–President Donald Trump is set to visit South Carolina Monday evening.

Governor Henry McMaster’s campaign says the President will be in West Columbia Monday at 6pm at Airport High School.

Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled for an appearance Saturday in Mrytle Beach to attend a campaign event for McMaster.

